Dear Editor:
Regarding our current struggle with the Evil Virus stalking our peaceful mountain communities, stripping us of our tactile lives together while inviting a string of pathological responses, I am thinking this may be a good time for reflecting on our priorities.
We all are all lamenting the loss of days when we shook hands, squeezed arms, slapped backs and pecked cheeks just weeks ago. We imagine Tom Hanks telling us there is no touching in baseball and that would have us crying for sure. We gaze across a 6-foot abyss and view a friend or stranger on the other side. We worry they have enough toilet paper and soap to wash their hands 50 or 60 times a day. The person on the other side returns the concern. We connect. We learn to love that encounter because now we join in mutual interests of one another’s health and safety, silently acknowledging it with sad empathic eyes.
So now there is a common denominator among us. Folks we would have liked to touch in some way but didn’t are 6 feet away now. Yikes! That’s another scary thought! Now we may regret having raced through our daily tasks without a hug or a touch. No handshakes or arm squeezes. Now we are dealing with Tactile Deprivation Syndrome, known as TDS. We wish we would have touched more and were touched more often. We wish we could now enjoy those human exchanges and feel oddly closer for the loss of it.
So being separated brings us closer? Hmm. Sounds like something Yogi would say.
John Klein,
Salida