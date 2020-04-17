Dear Editor:
I would like to register my support for County Commissioner Keith Baker.
He has outstanding leadership skills earned through his years in the U.S. Navy and through his years of owning The Trailhead store here in Buena Vista.
He brought that leadership ability to his two terms on the Buena Vista Board of Trustees and did a great job before running successfully for county commissioner in 2016.
Keith has done an outstanding job as our county commissioner since he took office in 2017. Among his accomplishments during his term, he was very involved in the Envision Chaffee County process and took on supervision of the comprehensive plan rewrite, plus dealing with countless land use issues and many other decisions.
The thing that really stands out about Keith is his levelheadedness. He has the ability to calmly think through the issues, consider all sides and then make a balanced, ethical decision. I have always found him open and accessible and easy to converse with.
I would like to see Keith re-elected to the Board of County Commissioners for a second term, because I think his experience, leadership ability and calmness under pressure are just what Chaffee County needs.
Thanks, Keith, for serving our county so well, and I look forward to your second term as Chaffee County commissioner.
Susan Greiner,
Buena Vista