Fire contained as debate continues
The winter storm that blew through Colorado Wednesday night put a heavy damper on the Decker Fire. Finally.
While now “100 percent contained,” it is not totally extinguished. Putting the fire “out” will take more time and another winter storm or two.
What’s also going to continue is the debate over whether or not the U.S. Forest Service should have taken a more aggressive stance on attacking the fire before it spread out of the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area toward Salida, Bear Creek, Wellsville, Swissvale and Howard.
Some area residents believe the prevailing dry conditions in the area along with warm, dry and windy weather warranted a much more aggressive approach to fighting the fire.
Forest Service policy is, with some exceptions, to not fight wildfires in wilderness areas, the exceptions where fires directly threaten property and infrastructure, which was not the case here.
When the fire was discovered Sept. 8, the Forest Service stated it would be monitored but allowed to burn because it was in a wilderness area in difficult terrain too dangerous for firefighters. It was also burning through beetle-killed and blown-down trees, helping to clean up the forest.
After about three weeks, as the fire burned north toward Salida and east into western Fremont County, the Forest Service announced that fire responsibility and management would be moved from a Type 3 to a Type 1 team, bringing with the change additional manpower and equipment.
Forest Service officials apparently saw the threat the fire posed to nearby communities while stating that the fire was moving out of the wilderness to areas where it could be safely attacked.
Ironically, just after the Forest Service announced the change in fire team management, the fire blew up the night of Oct. 1 across Methodist Mountain’s north and northeast face, threatening residences along Bear Creek and south of Salida, forcing mandatory middle-of-the-night evacuations.
At this point the Forest Service began using its major resources, including fixed-wing air tankers to drop slurry, helicopters to make water drops and highly trained hot shot crews to attack the fire directly and indirectly on the ground.
Even with the concerted effort by the team that ultimately included 900-plus firefighters, on Oct. 13 the fire made another wind-driven run, this time to the northeast and east, prompting more evacuations and forcing ground crews off fire lines.
In sum, the fire burned and totally destroyed one home along Bear Creek, described as a hunting cabin south of Salida and outbuildings.
It prompted mandatory evacuation of dozens of residences, some for a few days and others for nearly three weeks, and caused others to take pre-evacuation steps to relocate pets and livestock.
The fire also caused smoke issues for those with breathing difficulties such as asthma, those on oxygen and those sensitive to smoke. It was a problem in the Salida area and even more serious downwind in Howard, Swissvale and Wellsville.
Could the Forest Service have averted some of these issues by taking a more aggressive stance on the fire earlier? Some would argue, yes.
What we see is that in late September, as the fire approached wilderness boundaries burning primarily north and east, the Forest Service recognized the threat and moved accordingly, from a Type 3 to a Type 1 management team with an aggressive fire attack planned.
It should be noted the Forest Service was making this move before the night of Oct. 1.
As fire officials said in September, we live in a forest environment and wildfires are a natural part of that environment. They also said the Salida area was long overdue for a major wildfire.
