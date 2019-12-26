Dear Editor:
The board of The Grainery Ministry of Salida would like to extend our thanks to the community of Salida for their generous donations to our organization this Thanksgiving season.
The Grainery Ministry is the only open-shelf pantry in the area, and each month we provide food for over 300 families and individuals. During the month of November we distributed 307 turkeys plus other food items to provide our clients with a Thanksgiving meal. The donations of canned goods as well as the financial support enabled us to serve those in need.
Each month The Grainery Ministry helps to supplement the groceries needed by many in this community. The only reason that we are able to provide this service is because of your generosity.
Steve Lander,
Salida