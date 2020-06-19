Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I miss 1970.
It was another era. No internet, personal computers, cellphones, cable TV. The Flintstone Age of technology.
And of society. Kids grew up in homes with both biological parents. Divorce, single parenthood and homosexuality were scandalous. Birth control was barely legal.
But the dam was bursting.
Counterculture was in bloom – hippies, women’s lib, black power, gay pride. The Vietnam War raged. Nixon was bombing and negotiating, withdrawing troops and invading Cambodia. At Kent State, Ohio National Guardsmen killed four student protesters, two days after the campus ROTC building was torched.
Maybe I’m nostalgic because 1970 was such a memorable year. Or because 1970 was exactly half a century ago. Fifty years: such a nice, clean slice of time.
Or maybe it’s because I was 20 years old.
Life doesn’t get any better than 20.
Physically, it’s prime time. All your body parts work perfectly, still under warranty. You can fall down and walk away laughing. Stay up all night and pull an eight-hour shift the next day.
At 20, energy levels are off the charts. Hormones are humming. Optimism brims over. Your soulmate is right around the corner. You could play a professional sport, win a Nobel Prize, create a business empire – no future is impossible at 20. You’re verging on legal adulthood, ready for adventure.
If you’re a sheltered 20-year-old from Queens, you plan a solo, summer-long bicycle trip through the Rocky Mountains. On your three-speed Schwinn.
I got my bike and myself to the airport in Idaho Falls, but it was all downhill after that. I was wildly optimistic and equally clueless.
About everything.
The weather in late spring at 7,000 feet in the Rockies. The culture shock – from the sidewalks of New York to coyote-howling campsites in the Tetons. Terrain that would’ve challenged a trained athlete on a mountain bike. A flabby city kid on a three-speed Schwinn didn’t stand a chance.
I bailed after four days.
But when you’re 20, you improvise.
I sold the bike, took a train to Portland and started hitchhiking. Down the West Coast to L.A., then out to the Grand Canyon and across the desert Southwest and Great Plains, vaguely heading east. Sleeping under bridges, in woods and fields, fleabag hotels, on random couches. Meeting redneck truckers and drunk miners, AWOL soldiers and ex-cons, Jesus freaks, Baha’is, gay salesmen, topless dancers.
Every day was an adventure – new, exciting, totally unpredictable. I was wide open, letting it all pour in. Embracing the chaos, throwing myself on the mercy of the universe.
When you’re 20, you can do that and survive.
Thrive.
That same year, a group of roughly 20-year-olds came from Minnesota to Colorado, bought remote mountain property and started building log cabins, creating a free-form commune at 10,000 feet. Where I eventually landed when coming back to Earth. If, indeed, it was Earth.
They don’t make ages like 20 anymore.
Or years like 1970.
Marty Rush,
Salida