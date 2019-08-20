Dear Editor:
The Salida Tree Board and the Public Works Department have been hard at work this year preserving and maintaining our urban forest.
The city forest is composed of many older trees that are reaching the end of their lifespan due to old age, neglect and/or lack of water, which has necessitated extensive pruning or removals to protect life and property. In 2019, 33 trees have been removed and 34 pruned.
Twenty-nine new street trees have been planted in the public right- of-ways through the Adopt-a-Tree program. To adopt a tree, we ask homeowners for a small co-pay. The tree board arranges for purchase, planting, staking and mulching, and deer protection.
However, the homeowner must commit to at least weekly watering of the new tree for a minimum of three years until it is established in summer as well as monthly watering in winter, then at least monthly through the growing season. Failure to do so usually results in a unsuccessful planting.
If you are interested in adopting a tree for the 2020 planting season (and can commit to watering), visit cityofsalida.com/treeadoptionapplicationform to download an application or pick up a paper copy at Salida Regional Library.
All homeowners are reminded that they are responsible for watering any trees in the public right-of-way.
Thomas Jacobson
for the
Salida Tree Board,
Salida