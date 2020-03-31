Help’s on the way
The $2.2 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress on Friday will bring a measure of help to millions of Americans.
From press reports, provisions in the bill call for:
• Checks of $1,200 per adult for those earning less than $75,000 as individuals or $150,000 for married couples and $500 per child for kids listed as dependents on 2018 or 2019 tax returns.
• For those who become unemployed as a result of the virus, up to $600 on top of existing unemployment benefits, which currently average $300 per month, depending on the state.
• Additional funding of some $25 billion for food stamp programs for individuals and families.
• Some $425 billion for loans, loan guarantees and direct grants for hard-hit industries, including passenger airlines.
• Emergency aid for small businesses, including zero-interest loans. These loans could potentially be forgiven if firms follow certain conditions, namely that companies do not fire employees but maintain existing payrolls.
These loans that could become grants could be used for covering employee salaries as well as rent, paid leave, utility payments and health insurance premiums among other necessities.
• Loans to firms with tipped employees, such as bars and restaurants, could potentially be forgiven if they are used to provide additional wages to employees. These loan/grants are also available to nonprofit organizations.
• For businesses, deferred payment of certain payroll taxes, which are now paid quarterly, would instead be extended to be paid over the following two years, with the first payment not due until Dec. 31, 2021.
• Expanded health care funding for hospitals for protective gear for health care workers, testing equipment and emergency operations centers, directly aimed at hospitals in rural America.
These are some of the elements which, we understand, are included in the stimulus package approved last week.
Exactly how these programs might work and when funds might become available to individuals and businesses along with specific details for the programs are not clear at this time.
In the next few weeks, we expect specific elements of the package along with corresponding details and requirements to be announced.
The assistance will provide help for tens of millions of American workers and thousands of businesses, though it’s important to note that not all companies will be able to take advantage of certain programs being offered.
Nonetheless, the huge stimulus package is aimed at getting the economy rolling and protecting workers, families and businesses, which is a step in the right direction.
This Is Love’s boost
In less than a week, the “Now This Is Love Colorado Auction” for Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs has generated some $39,110 for local merchants as of Monday morning.
The effort involving the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau, Salida and Buena Vista chambers and Salida Business Alliance allows businesses to sell gift cards, products and services with all proceeds generated going directly to businesses.
As noted in today’s front-page story, comments from businesses participating include “We hope this encourages people to spend money locally,” “This will really help in coming weeks,” “It’s a huge positive step forward,” and “... This was an incredibly amazing idea.”
The road ahead to recovery for the valley, state and nation appears to be long and uncertain. But programs like this can help businesses and lift community spirits at the same time.
— MJB