Boys & Girls Clubs: A home of their own
After some 14 years at the St. Joseph Catholic School building and Salida School District R-32-J facilities, Chaffee County Boys & Girls Clubs will have a home to call their own.
Officials announced Jan. 7 that the Salida club will be moving March 1 to the Exer-Flex Health & Fitness Center building at 709 Palmer, a facility the organization is buying.
The purchase marks a major step for the county’s Boys & Girls Clubs. Having a permanent facility means the clubs will be able to make investments in the building to suit the needs of the clubs knowing they will be lasting improvements.
Various granting entities have contributed to the clubs’ operations in the past. Having a permanent home should help in attracting grants in the future.
Duncan Campbell of the clubs’ board of directors said needs and challenges have evolved over the years for the 800-plus youth the clubs serve.
“Our strategic plan,” he said, “revealed the clear and urgent need for a permanent home with enough space to accommodate continuing growth.”
The move, he added, “will positively impact and help thousands of kids and families in our county.
“We strive for the gold standard in everything we do, and our new facility in Salida will help us reach new heights with our kids and programs.”
Brian Beaulieu, executive director, said the clubs’ mission is focused on youth, their safety, needs and interests.
“Our kids deserve this new home,” he said. “We can’t wait to show it off and welcome kids in.”
As Mr. Campbell said, a great deal of effort went into making the move happen, including the efforts of community leaders, elected officials, volunteers, friends, parents and staff. The focus down the road will be to find a permanent home for the clubs’ Buena Vista program.
Congratulations to all involved in the building purchase and best wishes to the clubs in their future efforts.
An American patriot
Opal “Tootsie” King of Howard died Jan. 8.
When World War II broke out, Ms. King considered enlisting in the armed forces. At the urging of her parents, she went to work for Lockheed as a riveter. Her job: putting rivets into the tail section of the PF-80, America’s first jet plane.
At Lockheed, like millions of other patriots across the country, she contributed to the war effort, along the way earning the nickname “Tootsie,” which stuck with her the rest of her life.
After moving around the country, Ms. King and her husband settled in Howard, where over the years she worked as a cashier, a teacher, in various positions at The Mountain Mail and as an engineer on Pueblo Reservoir dam.
Her family said she pursued Bible studies through Liberty University and that she and her husband helped and inspired others in the name of Jesus Christ.
A salute to Opal “Tootsie” King: A life well lived.
The president’s trial
The U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump begins today.
Two articles, whether the president abused his power in temporarily withholding military aid to Ukraine until that nation’s president announced an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and son Hunter’s Ukrainian involvement, and whether the president obstructed Congress by refusing to allow White House officials to appear before congressional committees, will be considered.
A guilty verdict on either article is not expected.
— MJB