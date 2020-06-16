Dear Editor:
In the days since the murder of George Floyd, I’m proud that Salidans have joined people from all across the country in raising their voices against racially based systemic violence. I’m also proud that our local officials have published their unequivocal condemnation of the actions that resulted in Mr. Floyd’s death.
Unfortunately, there is nothing to be proud of in the reaction of our current president. Not a single word or deed to comfort, calm or unify our splintering country. Instead, today he tweets accusations that an elderly man pushed and critically injured by police at a demonstration was a would-be saboteur. Calls the man antifa – anti-fascist.
Interesting accusation. My parents were anti-fascist in the 1940s. Chances are, yours (or your grandparents or great-grandparents) were too, since the whole of our country was fighting a war to end fascism. And lots of young Americans were dying in that cause. I was raised to be anti-fascist. It took, and I am proudly anti-fascist to this day.
How is it that in recent years, there’s been a shift? Now it’s not only not OK to be anti-fascist, it’s apparently unpatriotic, even downright dangerous. What would the Greatest Generation (all those who sacrificed, served and especially those who never made it back from World War II) make of that?
Susie Shallers,
Salida