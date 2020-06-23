Dear Editor:
On behalf of the staff and board of Chaffee County Community Foundation (CCCF), we thank you for your financial support and volunteer time in meeting the needs of our community. During these times of hardship and change, coming together as a united community is more important than ever.
CCCF has been actively and directly providing monetary support to hundreds of our Chaffee neighbors and nonprofit organizations over the past 2½ months. The financial and technical support is enabled by the generosity of hundreds of other Chaffee neighbors.
This is a tangible example of our mission, which is to leverage the power of everyday philanthropy to build a more resilient and thriving Chaffee County. Our team of 12 volunteer board members, executive director and network of advisors and essential volunteers have all been working tirelessly every day to this end.
Core to our mission is the concept of planning, forethought and leadership. Since last fall, the CCCF board has been working with our team and community members to anticipate the needs of Chaffee County both in good times and in bad, in times of prosperity and during crisis.
This constant vigilance allowed us to build on the experience of the past year with the Decker Fire to then activate and expand our systems in response to COVID-19 – literally overnight.
CCCF has a continuous planning process, and we’ve taken advantage of that process to develop a cohesive future scenarios planning document that attempts to predict the realities and needs of Chaffee County through 2021. In thinking through and researching each scenario, we have added the action steps that we will undertake as each scenario evolves to reality or as scenarios shift to new directions.
The scenarios, our background assumptions and action steps for CCCF are available for open review on our website at chaffeecommunity.org/scenario-planning.
We hope this document will be useful to local governments, other nonprofits and the business community as we reopen. CCCF envisions a Chaffee where the “new normal” is better – more resilient and more unified – than the “old normal.”
To achieve this, we need your help and your input. We do not pretend to hold a crystal ball or have all the answers, so we are more than open to and encourage your thoughts, ideas, criticisms and feedback.
While this is a singular document, it represents a shifting reality and therefore is a constant work in progress as we actively plan and provide leadership for the Chaffee community.
The global coronavirus pandemic has laid bare the need and utility for a community foundation in Chaffee County. The role we play in immediate emergency response will become no less important as we shift toward recovery and to a better future.
Thank you for your trust and confidence. Even as a young organization, CCCF has risen to the occasion, and we will not let up in our work with and on behalf of the Chaffee community.
Edward Cooper, board chair, and
Joseph Teipel, executive director,
Chaffee County
Community Foundation