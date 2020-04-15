I haven’t been out much these days. But when I do get out, I want it to be an uplifting experience.
A couple of days ago I went downtown to pick up a pizza. Of the many people I saw walking around, only one person had on a mask. I started getting nervous and, I will admit, a bit paranoid. Don’t these people want me to live? Don’t they care about me? I’m 70. I have grandkids who sometimes find me humorous.
I got angry. I saw a young couple, obviously not a brother and sister, not socially distancing. Why didn’t they have masks on downtown? I came home in a very bad mood.
As I said, I want my time outdoors to be an uplifting experience. So, today when I took a bike ride on the path along Poncha Boulevard, I took a different approach. I gave a thumbs up and a “thank you” to everyone who pulled up their mask when I passed. It was great. They got it. They care. My mood was on the upswing.
We haven’t been hit as hard in Salida as many, many other communities. I know that all of us want to keep it that way. So, today, I am officially starting the “Jolley Thumbs Up” campaign. Come on, everyone! Let’s have those masks handy for when we pass our neighbors on our walks, hikes, bikes and in the grocery store. You may even get a “thumbs up” and know that they care.
Masks up!
Be safe!
Salida