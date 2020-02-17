Dear Editor:
Primary – caucus – primary: Are you confused?
Don’t feel alone if you are not sure why you received a ballot with no Senate candidates on it. Colorado county clerks have just mailed our presidential primary ballots.
In 2018 Colorado voters approved a radical change in how we choose our presidential nominees. The choice was moved from the caucus, an internal party function, to an open primary election in which unaffiliated voters can participate. These presidential primary ballots are due back at the clerk’s office by March 3, also known as Super Tuesday.
Every person who is 17 years of age on the date of a primary election or presidential primary election and who will be 18 years of age on the date of the next general election is entitled to vote in the primary election or presidential primary election or their party’s caucus.
Caucus? Did you think that there were no more caucuses? Both Chaffee Democrats and Republicans will be holding caucuses. These caucuses serve the purpose of helping the down-ballot candidates onto the June primary ballot. Also, caucuses serve to recommend resolutions (sometimes called platform planks) to the state party, elect delegates to county conventions and assemblies and elect county party leaders.
All caucuses will take place on March 7. Chaffee County Democrats will caucus beginning at 1 p.m. at Salida Middle School. Chaffee County Republican will caucus at 10 a.m. at Darren Patterson Christian Academy in Buena Vista. If unaffiliated voters want to participate in a party caucus, they must have affiliated with a party by Feb. 14.
All unaffiliated voters are eligible to participate in both primaries.
Both primaries? Yes! There is a second, nonpresidential primary on June 30. This is the primary where all other races are decided, like our Senate race. Unaffiliated voters are eligible to participate in this primary as well.
What about minor parties, like the Green Party? Unaffiliated voters may participate in a minor party’s primary election if they select a ballot preference at govotecolorado.com or at a Voter Service and Polling Center or the county clerk’s office.
Here’s the scoop:
March 3: Colorado’s Super Tuesday presidential primary.
March 7: County party caucuses.
June 30: Colorado’s general primary.
If you need to register or change your registration, visit GoVoteColorado.com.
Scott Hartman,
voter service coordinator,
League of Women Voters
of Chaffee County