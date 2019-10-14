Dear Editor:
These past several days were an experience that I will never forget. I am homebound with two lovely cats, Sam and Thelma. When I received the 3 a.m. phone call Oct. 2, I was told to “evacuate now.”
Gale came immediately when I called him and within 45 minutes, everything needed was packed and ready to go. It helped immensely that the day before I had printed out the evacuation list, which had been created about a year and a half ago. That list was a huge help.
My cats ended up in the Humane Society and I stayed with Gale until given the all clear to return home Oct. 6.
My heartfelt thanks go to the many people, including the workers in the Humane Society, who offered help and ran errands for me. Most of all I wish to extend my thanks to the hundreds of firefighters and law enforcement personnel who worked to keep everyone safe and out of the way of the firefighters.
One officer followed me to my home where I picked up needed medication that I had forgotten to pack. He was attentive and helpful. Thank you, Jesse. You and all the others deserve more than my little thank you. Keep up the good work, guys and gals. You are appreciated.
Helen E. Brieske,
Salida