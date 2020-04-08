Dear Editor:
I am writing this letter to express my sadness of our world. We have lost track of who is in charge of our universe. God is in charge.
We need to fall on our knees and ask for his forgiveness. We are all fighting among ourselves trying to win and get ahead. We can’t even acknowledge Easter Sunday in our churches because of the coronavirus.
The Lord died on the cross to save our sins so we may be able to be with him when we die. We need to pray more universally and be humble and love one another. When we speak, we need to speak his truth. This is the light that Jesus modeled for us.
Sandra Riggenbach,
Poncha Springs