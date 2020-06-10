Dear Editor:
Attention, Chaffee County Public Firearms Range patrons. Recent mishaps at the handgun and lower rifle ranges have raised some concerns.
The alleged vandalism of the county landfill property and the willful damaging of trash cans, signs and other Colorado Parks and Wildlife range property has CPW leadership thinking about operational changes to the range.
Longtime users of the range complex have always been proud of the self-policing practiced by fellow users. Recently, it seems our actions have been lacking.
CPW will not tolerate the vandalism. Major violations should be reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife or the Chaffee County sheriff.
Safety is a personal responsibility.
If you don’t know how to operate your firearm, get help. The future of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Chaffee County Shooting Complex is in yours hands; take it seriously.
Bill Newcom,
Salida