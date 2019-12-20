Impeachment vote moves to Senate
This week the U.S. House of Representatives voted along party lines approving two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
It is the third time in U.S. history that the House voted to impeach a president.
One article accused the president of abuse of power in temporarily withholding military aid to Ukraine until that nation’s president announced an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian involvement.
A second article claimed the president obstructed Congress in its official capacity by refusing to allow White House officials to appear before congressional committees.
Only Democrats voted for impeachment while three party members either did not vote or voted with Republicans on the two articles. Republicans were unanimous in voting against impeachment.
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said while she believed the president is guilty of wrongdoing, she could not back impeachment because “removal of a sitting president must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country.”
She said Republicans “abdicated their responsibility to exercise legitimate oversight,” blindly following the party’s leader. Democrats’ “extreme rhetoric,” she said, “was never conducive to an impartial fact-finding process.”
In January, the U.S. Senate will take up the two impeachment articles. Controlled by a Republican majority, the Senate is not expected to vote to remove the president from office.
If Democrat-controlled House proceedings brought out largely just one side of impeachment arguments, the Senate under GOP control is expected to bring out the other side, information favorable to the president, information that does not warrant his removal from office.
Commitment to care
Groundbreaking ceremonies Dec. 9 marked the start of construction on Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Buena Vista clinic.
The $6 million, 9,960-square-foot project will about double the size of the existing clinic, to 20,276 square feet.
Among other things, the addition will include space for rehabilitation services for cardiac, physical, occupational and speech therapy. A new lab, digital X-ray and ultrasound equipment will be purchased for the clinic.
Solvista Health will have new, additional treatment rooms and office space.
When complete, the expansion will feature moderate complex laboratory testing, which is expected to reduce patients’ having to travel to the Salida hospital for lab work.
Much of the expanded clinic’s new equipment will be paid for by a $654,000 Department of Local Affairs grant, applied for by the HRRMC Foundation. The Foundation’s Jewel Ball raised some $73,000, all of which will be used to help equip the expanded clinic.
Buena Vista Health Clinic’s Dr. Tom White said the expansion is the start to taking medical care in BV to a new level with a total community medical facility, to provide care now and into the future.
Bob Morasko, HRRMC CEO, said the expansion is just the first step in growing the clinic, that other expansions in future years will continue to grow and improve on clinic services. The expansion, he said, will take what had been a small family clinic and propel it toward becoming a medical center.
The expansion and improvements represent a commitment to first-rate medical services for residents of northern Chaffee County.
— MJB