Dear Editor:
Colorado Mountain College, without prior notification, has billed our property taxes retroactively for all of 2019, even though Initiative 5A passed on Nov. 5? Nifty way to get an extra $906,828.
Just their latest outrage.
The Salida School District sponsored 5A, asking to join CMC Taxing District. No mention of mill levy tax on ballot. The reason given? A Dee Wisor legal opinion: This is not a new tax – they were merely extending an existing tax into a new district. TABOR supposedly did not apply.
The school district initially refused to give me this legal opinion, citing privilege.
5A passed 60-40 percent.
I sent the school board a letter before its Dec. 9 meeting, which was placed into the school board member packet, but mysteriously not the public packet. I detailed my investigation. I again requested the withheld Dee Wisor legal opinion. I also asked questions:
• How much did 5A lobbying cost Salida School District taxpayers?
• Was this budgeted?
• If board members/employees were against 5A, was school-sponsored money/time made available to “No on 5A” lobbying?
• Was passing 5A a performance objective for any Salida School District employees?
No answers to these questions, but Dec. 16 I received a copy of a legal opinion. Dated Dec. 10, it is not the original pre-election opinion.
It cites three legal precedents:
1. Bruce v. Colorado Springs. Irrelevant.
2. A case involving RTD, in which a specific statute within RTD resulted in the finding. We do not have this statute. Irrelevant.
3. A Legislative Legal Services Memo discussing a vote to move an area from one school district to another school district. Irrelevant.
To summarize, their touted legal argument for avoiding TABOR was somewhere between flimsy and nonexistent. No wonder they hid it.
The final paragraph contains the big finish. Wisor says it’s too late: A challenge must be filed within five days of election. Never mind that withholding the legal opinion until well after the election prevented a timely challenge.
(Note: As a TABOR violation, it is not clear the normal five-day limit applies.)
A dirty little secret: Local elected officials have figured out they can do almost anything – as long as their lawyer backs their play. The magic words are “Our lawyer says it’s OK.”
Their only obstacle is formal legal challenge, where the opinion is provided by an impartial judge, not their prepaid partisan lawyer. This challenge requires someone either spend $10,000s of their own money or find pro-bono representation. Our elected officials have deep pockets (our tax money), staff lawyers and no personal skin in the game. Not a fair fight.
So how much did our school district spend advocating for CMC? If they hadn’t spent this money, would they need to monumentally raise facility user fees on citizens, causing the uproar described in the Jan. 15 Mountain Mail?
I urge our local elected officials to stop playing fast and loose with the truth. “We the People” are sick of it.
Vince Phillips,
Salida