Dear Editor:
The Salida Community Center serves the greater Salida community in numerous ways. The first Wednesday of every month, food is distributed to income-eligible seniors and families at the center, 305 F St.
The December Community Christmas Dinner will be provided at no charge. Contributions are greatly appreciated. Last year we served 700 individuals.
An annual Easter Egg Hunt is provided in Thonhoff Park. In addition eye exams and eyeglasses are provided to income-eligible area youth.
It costs $13,000 per year to keep the doors open and the lights on. Our major source of funding comes from rental of the center, the FIBArk Breakfast and the Salida Flag Program.
We appreciate the support given by our volunteers. We could not do what we do without our dedicated volunteer staff.
From 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 29 we will be adding another fundraiser, the same day as the Christmas Parade of Lights. A dinner will be served at the center. Details will be forthcoming.
We at the center seek your financial support so that we can keep our doors open and continue providing support to our community.
Elaine Allemang, center director, and
Paul Smith, president,
board of directors,
Salida Community Center