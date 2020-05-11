Dear Editor:
There is nothing in the U.S. Constitution that requires a president to know anything about science. Nonetheless, past presidents have understood that the scientific method is, perhaps, the most powerful and objective approach that humans have to learn how things work in this world.
Advances in medicine, engineering, agriculture, electronics, mining, manufacturing and computer technology all rest on a foundation of science. There are few, if any, human activities that have not been propelled forward by it.
Past presidents, even those who were not especially science-literate, always assembled groups of high-level science advisors. These advisors were consulted regularly whenever their expertise could contribute to shaping national policy.
Unfortunately, times have changed. Donald Trump not only lacks an understanding of basic science, but he has adopted an adversarial attitude toward it. He has attempted to reduce funding for science agencies, delayed appointing science advisors and reduced staff at federal science agencies.
Detailed analyses by an interdisciplinary team at Australia’s University of Melbourne produced an index that rated U.S. presidents on science advocacy (for details, see pursuit.unimelb.edu.au/articles/is-donald-trump-anti-science-the-data-says-yes). The analysis included all presidents back to Harry Truman in the mid-1940s.
By these objective measures, most presidents are clustered in the middle, as one might expect. Four presidents, two Republicans and two Democrats, had science advocacy scores well above the rest. Donald Trump is alone at the bottom, well below all others.
This disrespect for science has had extremely serious consequences. Mr. Trump first ignored advice from the nation’s top experts on viral pandemics and then delayed action. He undercut his medical advisors by contradicting them repeatedly. Infection and death rates would have been lower had he acted responsibly.
Other parallel examples include the president’s attacks on science-based environmental and health standards and his calling climate change a hoax. Again and again, despite having no training in science, he contradicts qualified scientists.
And people are being harmed as a result. These are not medieval times. Rejecting science will lead us into still more trouble. And true to form, Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence are discussing ending the White House coronavirus task force – while models predict an additional 60,000 deaths.
Mr. Trump must be voted out in November.
Dennis Radabaugh,
Nathrop