Original message gets lost in violence
Outrage over the death of George Floyd has led to protests in major U.S. cities that over the weekend expanded to arson, looting, damage to public and private property and attacks on police.
George Floyd died May 25 after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, an episode captured in horrific detail by witnesses’ video.
On May 26, the four officers involved were fired from their jobs, and on May 29 third-degree murder and manslaughter charges were filed against Derek Chauvin, the officer pinning Mr. Floyd with his knee to pavement.
In numerous cities across the country, including Denver and the nation’s capital, where the president and his family were believed to be threatened, what started as peaceful protests in memory of Mr. Floyd quickly escalated. In many cases protests turned violent as rioters torched buildings, looted stores, damaged businesses and confronted and challenged law enforcement.
It’s an all too familiar story: a black man or woman is killed by a white officer; the incident prompts protests; protests turn violent; officials respond.
Protesters initially gather to make a statement about a specific incident, often of police brutality. Protests then quickly move on to statements against discrimination, oppression, inequality and lack of opportunity. It’s at this point where protests spark violence, as they did this past weekend.
The coronavirus and its effects added to what was an already simmering background, with the disease causing serious illness and death, loss of jobs, closed schools, disproportionately hitting and hurting poorer communities and neighborhoods.
It’s not difficult to see from where the frustration boils. But violence such as that of the past weekend is never justified.
Those harmed most in neighborhoods like Midtown in Minneapolis, hit hard by fires, looting and damaged property, are those who live nearby, who work at and run small businesses and tiny shops, whose kids and grandkids attend neighborhood schools.
It will take years and years for these communities and their residents to recover from the devastation wrought by the violence.
Too often lost in the violence, where rioters’ actions become the story and the focus, is the original message expressing outrage over an incident – in the case last week of George Floyd, a horrible, unnecessary death – and calling out inequality and discrimination.
Masks? Reasonable
The Mail’s letters section recently focused on writers’ comments about wearing a mask while in public in businesses and other areas.
A writer argued that requiring a mask is an infringement of personal liberty, harmful to the person wearing one and not effective.
Public health officials have made wearing a mask a requirement in certain circumstances, for instance, for those entering a restaurant and for wait staff and those preparing food.
Cloth or paper masks typically used by the public will not protect the wearer from exposure to the coronavirus. The virus is believed to be spread by miniscule water droplets from an infected person passed to others in talking, coughing or sneezing or remaining on surfaces touched by others.
What masks do, however, is limit the spread of droplets from talking, coughing, sneezing, etc., of an infected person, particularly someone who does not have symptoms but who carries the virus.
If masks can help reduce spread of the virus, asking that they be worn when interacting with others in public places is not unreasonable.
— MJB