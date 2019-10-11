Dear Editor:
Friends of Salida Skateparks recently held a benefit concert to raise money toward a new public skate park. The Skateful Dead was held on Sunday, Sept. 29 with more than 200 people in attendance. Thank you to all of our friends and family who attended this festive afternoon filled with music, friends, food and drinks.
We’d like to give a special thanks to 146 Taphouse for hosting the concert and for donating 25 percent of beer sales to Friends of Salida Skateparks. We’d also like to thank local band Roundhouse Assembly for donating their time and talent to provide the crowd with more than 90 minutes of incredible live music.
Local Rok Skool teen band members played as the opening band for Roundhouse Assembly, and we’d like to give a special shout-out to Keagen Cox, Iain Stewart, Olivia Kelley and Quinn Wierdsma. Your support is greatly appreciated. Sprockets, the new restaurant at 146 Taphouse, also donated a portion of food sales. Thank you to Melissa Zielinko and the hard-working kitchen staff that worked around the clock to be open in anticipation of our event.
We’d also like to express our gratitude to The Mountain Mail for donating ad space. Once again, we were reminded how much the community supports our fundraising efforts toward a new skate park in Salida.
Amy Reed,
Salida