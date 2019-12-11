Dear Editor:
Colorado is a purple state, maybe leaning a little more blue since the 2018 election. I have found the majority of our citizens to be very thoughtful folks who can easily distinguish facts from lies. They understand ethics and morality, whether they learned these things in Sunday school at church or in a civics class in public school.
They know the difference between good and evil, and they can tell what is in a person’s heart by how they act and speak.
As an unaffiliated voter, I am appalled at the way the Republicans and Sen. Cory Gardner have tolerated Trump’s unethical behavior. Gardner has shown he has absolutely no concern for the citizens of our state, the truth, our constitutional rule of law or our nation’s security. His sole concern seems to be for the welfare of his wealthy campaign donors – the NRA and the oil and gas industry.
So we can safely assume Gardner will quietly support Trump’s flimsy impeachment defense like most other Republican senators. That is disgusting. But the good news is Mr. Gardner will no longer be our senator after the 2020 election. Colorado voters can separate fact from fiction.
Roger Cox,
Salida