Mountain predators: what to do and learn
In recent incidents, a mountain lion attacked and seriously injured an 8-year-old boy in Bailey, and just a few days later a bear and her cub entered a home in Pine and the surprised sow attacked the homeowner, inflicting numerous scratches.
A lion, believed to be a yearling, attacked the youngster as he ran in response to a call from a friend who lived nearby. The boy’s brother told his father something didn’t sound right. The father quickly responded, ran outside, saw the lion on top of the boy and scared off the animal.
The bear and a cub entered the house in Pine through a screen door. Hearing noises, the 71-year-old man and his wife went upstairs to investigate, where he came face-to-face with the bear. The couple used punches and a baseball bat to fend off the bear, which left the house through the screen door.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers used dogs to track both the lion and the bear. Both animals were found and euthanized. Tests of both confirmed that they were the animals involved in the two attacks.
The incidents are yet another reminder that Colorado’s mountain communities share habitat with wildlife, including predators.
CPW’s internet site has extensive information on what to do when confronted by a mountain lion, including if a person encounters a lion while with a small child – that is, to pick up the child so the youngster does not try to run away.
The site recommends maintaining eye contact, waving arms or a jacket, attempting to appear as large as possible, always staying upright and never losing sight of the lion. If attacked, the site states to use rocks, sticks or anything else available to fight off the animal.
Bears, the site states, are looking to gain calories in anticipation of hibernation. Keep doors and windows that bears can access as well as vehicles locked. Keep trash and garbage locked or in bear-proof containers and keep bird feeders 10 feet off the ground and away from anything a bear can climb to access.
CPW’s site recommends not putting out food for other wildlife that may attract bears, burning food off barbecue grills and cleaning after each use. Other steps suggested include not leaving food, trash, coolers, air fresheners or anything that smells in vehicles; picking fruit before it ripens and cleaning up fallen fruit; and talking to neighbors about doing their part to be bear aware.
If a bear comes near your home, chase it away by yelling, blowing a whistle, clapping hands, etc., but never approach or corner a bear.
For more information on living and dealing with bears and lions, check out CPW’s website at cpw.state.co.us. If you encounter a bear or lion, call the Salida CPW office at 719-530-5520.
State rep recognized
The Colorado Association of School Executives presented Rep. Jim Wilson of Salida with its 2019 CASEY award at its annual convention on July 25.
He is the third person from southern Chaffee County to receive the award. Previous recipients were Ken Brandon of Salida and former state Rep. Tom Massey of Poncha Springs.
The award is given to those who have made “a significant and lasting contribution to public education, who have helped further CASE’s mission and vision and who have served education at the local, regional or state level.”
Rep. Wilson taught history and government and spent 16 years as a superintendent of schools. In seven years as a state representative he has sponsored education-related legislation, including a bill to fully fund kindergarten, which ultimately was approved and signed into law this past June.
Congratulations, Rep. Wilson, on the award.
— MJB