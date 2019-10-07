Dear Editor:
How amazing it is to have letters in the paper with high and mighty opinions without the facts.
The Planning Commission has appointees to serve according to the county regulations. This is to make decisions on any applications before them based on the adopted county land codes, their knowledge of the situation, and not on personal prejudices.
The last two appointments made to the commission are more than questionable when those women have spoken verbally and in writing against development in the county. With such obvious bias and lack of experience or knowledge of the land and people residing in the county, the last appointments might have been deferred until there were better qualified individuals willing to serve on the commission.
In contrast to my opinion about the unqualified appointments to the county Planning Commission, I disagree with the latest unfounded criticism against Mike Allen and Hank Held. Both these men are well informed, have the highest integrity to be sure the process and findings for any issue before them are proper and legal, and do not let any personal prejudice interfere when making a decision but rather base their findings on the regulations and the code they took the oath to uphold.
Having known Mike Allen for years as a private businessman and serving with him on the Planning Commission, I know this is a very intelligent man who reviews everything before him thoroughly. Mike has always been patient as chairman to be sure everyone has a chance to speak and has always spent the time to be sure everything is processed correctly for any of the public meetings.
He has been involved with the Planning Commission for over a dozen years and knows the code and the intent of the requirements for any applications. The accusation from a prior letter in the paper that “Chairman Mike Allen feels that county rules and regulation don’t apply to him” could not be further from the truth.
In addition, Hank Held is an extremely qualified person to serve on the Planning Commission. He was born and raised in Salida, obtained his degrees to be successful and travel internationally, and returned to his home base in this county, where he has been able to contribute his experiences and knowledge from his career.
Since he was raised and lived in this area for years, Hank has already observed and done “years-long study” of the wildlife and did not deserve the criticism that he made negligent statements. He knows more about wildlife from his personal observations over the years than any degree would provide.
Those of you who choose to write letters need to be sure the content is factual and not just unsubstantiated opinions.
Karin Adams,
Salida