Dear Editor:
Salida ArtWalk’s Mini-Masterpiece Auction was a wonderful success again this year. We are so appreciative of all the people who attended the auction and bid on the masterpieces, resulting in net sales of over $5,000.
The funds raised from the auction go directly to the marketing budget of 2020 ArtWalk, to promote local arts and businesses in the Creative District.
Many thanks to the more than 20 volunteers who made the Mini-Masterpiece Auction a success – we couldn’t do it without you. Volunteers organized and installed minis for a beautiful viewing experience and did all the tasks necessary to run the auction.
We so appreciate the support of The Mountain Mail, KHEN Radio, Heart of the Rockies Radio and Ark Valley Voice for advertising this event and to the SteamPlant for providing amenities at this venue.
Additional thanks to First Colorado Land Office for providing space to distribute canvases and collect artists’ Mini-Masterpieces; Salida United Methodist Church and the SteamPlant for providing commercial kitchen space; and Erica of Sweet Anna Jean cookies for providing amazing art piece cookies.
And, of course, the auction could not take place without the generosity of our talented local artists who donated their Mini-Masterpieces to the exhibition/auction. We can’t thank them enough for all they do.
A sincere thanks to all who support the arts and continue to make Salida an art town of distinction.
Kathy Henley, Sally Mather, Beatrice Price and Jolene Weir,
Salida ArtWalk Mini-Masterpiece Auction Committee