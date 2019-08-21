Dear Editor:
By requesting the results of a Dec. 10 CORA request by The Mountain Mail, I obtained transcribed texts between Clerk/Treasurer/victim advocate Alisa Pappenfort and fired Finance Director Jodi McClurkin that contradict Alisa’s later recounting of events.
Jodi reported to Alisa that Nelson was discriminating against her on Nov. 1:
“Alisa, this is Jodi from City Hall. I was wondering if you have time to talk about Drew. He just kicked me out of the office until Monday. I feel I’m being discriminated against and I don’t know what to do anymore.”
Alisa agreed to talk, invited Jodi to her office and drafted a letter for Jodi to sign Nov. 2:
“I’ll forward my first draft. Any improvements are welcome. No pride, just results.”
On Nov. 5, the day Jodi was suspended, Alisa told Jodi to touch base with her “whenever you need support” and agreed to send the draft letter about Nelson to Jodi. Jodi requested a state audit of city finances and Alisa encouraged her to contact the state auditor.
Alisa: “I remain willing to talk from a victim advocacy perspective.”
On Nov. 30, after Jodi was fired, Alisa was still fighting the good fight. In response to Jodi’s concerns regarding staff morale, Alisa stated:
“Good options on the table and I’m checking into staff advocacy and/or mediator for toxic work environment.”
In fact, Alisa only remained a committed victim advocate until her draft letter about Nelson went public. The Ark Valley Voice published a new letter Dec. 6 in which Alisa proclaimed, “I wrote the letter in an effort to capture Jodi’s story, acting as an advocate for her, not to tell my own. She was upset at the time, and … I gave what I had written to Jodi and asked her if I had captured her thoughts accurately. She then heavily edited it and without my permission distributed it.”
What happened to “No pride, just results”?
That same day Alisa wrote Jodi, worried: “Hi, was there a CORA request that released my letter? I don’t know who these people are who said they had a copy.” Alisa, was it “my letter” after all? Or was it Jodi’s (at your request) “heavily edited” version of the letter you drafted?
By Dec. 7, Alisa blamed Jodi for everything. She was proud of Nelson, who she suddenly characterized as “kind” while stating he “satisfied me completely … .” Was compromising your core principles and betraying Jodi’s trust the only way to be accepted by Salida’s “Cool Kids”?
Election day is Nov. 5. Thus far, only one incumbent is running. Despite repeated requests, I will not run for mayor. I did not vote for the team ruining Salida and bear no responsibility for this mess. For me, Salida City Hall holds all the allure of a septic tank.
If other public service-minded citizens do not step forward, we will by default re-elect the cabal that gave us the Nelson debacle. Does anyone else still care?
Vince Phillips,
Salida