Dear Editor:
We would first of all like to thank the flexibility of everyone involved in the Salida High School Pops Concert.
We are excited to announce that the concert will be at 7 p.m. today at Salida High School.
Thank you to Sacred Ground Coffee, Gathering Grounds, Poncha Lumber, Settings Event Rental, Ace Hardware, Scanga Meat Co., Domino’s Pizza and Walmart for their generous donations and support.
There will be sponsorship forms for anyone else who wishes to support the SHS music program. Support of any kind is greatly appreciated and helps our kids to achieve their musical goals. Thanks again to our donors, and we hope to see everyone at the concert.
Please contact Andre Wilkins at awilkins@salidaschools.org or at 719-530-5427 if you would like to donate to the SHS music program.
Andre Wilkins,
Salida