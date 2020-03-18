Dear Editor:
So the coronavirus has everyone’s lives turned upside down. And many of course are grumbling about that, about the fact that for most healthy folks it isn’t really a threat and about not letting it hinder their plans, trips, etc.
It is the focus on “me” attitude that will be the challenge in combatting this. However, this weekend I gained a different perspective from a friend in health care – one that gave me greater understanding of the importance of all the extreme measures and the impact personal choices can have right now.
I am not an expert, but from my understanding, the numbers show a relatively low mortality rate, but with a potentially high incidence rate with the apparent ease of transmission. We all are aware of the high risk populations – and for those not in that category count your blessings.
There are still many unknowns about this new virus – no vaccine, no immunity and the fact that carriers are found with no symptoms or often mild symptoms. Many shrug it off as “oh well, if I get it I will be fine.” And to some extent that is perhaps a true statement. But what the potential is, and what several communities are seeing, is rapidly exploding numbers of cases, which lead to higher numbers of critical cases. This has the impact of quickly overloading hospitals and health care facilities in a very short time.
Every hospital has a limit of resources (ICU beds, ventilators, staff). And this overload could severely impact every other health care need in the community as well. So, I’m shifting my perspective about all precautions and restrictions in place on travel, gatherings, etc. as not so much to protect the population that could withstand this virus but to control it for the very many who could not ward it off, and to protect our health care facilities from being rapidly overwhelmed and unable to care for those in need and the entire community. Keeping this under control in a manageable way is a very real need.
So please think about that in your daily decision-making. It may not really be all about you, but instead could be your neighbor, parents or grandparents. So far Salida has been spared. I pray that it continues to be so. But it will take everyone’s diligence to keep it that way.
One person is all it takes – the virus does not travel on its own. It takes a human to move it from place to place. And oftentimes that person is not visibly ill or even knows they are carrying the virus.
I applaud our community for outstanding efforts thus far. And, yes, we will keep on with life as much as possible – and hand washing. But let’s not be selfish nor let our guard down and do continue to be diligent. Shorter inconveniences are a small price to pay to avoid a much longer ordeal. Please keep doing the right thing.
Debbie Downey,
Salida