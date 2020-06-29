Dear Editor:
It’s time to enforce what Dr. Fauci has said about COVID-19 – stay home, wear a mask and practice social distancing to the letter.
It’s almost impossible to round up individuals, so meeting places and businesses can be responsible.
Any business that does not follow the rules must be locked up until a vaccine is developed. By locked up, I mean chain the doors and, if necessary, weld them shut.
Individuals would scream about their civil rights if they were confronted. I am tired of staying home and watching old movies. I would like to safely go out to have a meal and a drink.
Under current conditions, any health official or deputy would have the authority to enforce the rules.
Gene Grillot
Maysville