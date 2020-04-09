Dear Editor:
Spring is peeking through our mountain town, the daffies ready to bud, the poppies leafing out.
Brown spots will scatter like patches of a quilt, and by the end of March one wonders if the earth will ever wake up, one wonders if the young green shoots will once again find the light of day.
And then it happens.
Renewal emerges and reminds us that life continues afresh, that the earth remains alive even though it has been brown and frozen for months.
It unfurls itself quietly and irrepressibly.
Touch me the earth says, put your hand on me, run your fingers through my soil, welcome the return of the earthworms who are already busy preparing for resurrection.
And so, like Adam and Eve we wander in Eden, tending the garden, grateful to breathe its bounty and receive its blessings, apologetic that we ever doubted the power of life, and ever grateful to be included in its cycles.
Esperanza Zane,
Salida