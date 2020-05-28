Dear Editor:
Your readers are strongly encouraged to first contact me, executive director of the Chaffee Housing Trust, to confirm any facts or figures about our organization, transactions, operations and sales before writing a letter to the editor based on misinformation.
Ideally, The Mountain Mail could consider fact checking letters before publishing them to prevent or at least discourage the propagation of misleading outrage.
Here are a few facts:
• CHT sold six homes in Salida in 2019. Buyers paid $170,000. Letter authors appear to have confused the market value sales prices with the actual price to CHT buyers. Grants, etc. fill the gap between those two numbers.
• CHT sold three homes recently in Buena Vista; buyers paid between $172,000 and $178,500.
• These 900-square-foot homes, all identical, cost between $181 and $198/sq. ft. Market rate homebuilding is well above $250/sq. ft.
• The city of Salida has provided CHT annual funding over four years, averaging $8,500/year in grant funds as a match for $25,000/year in state funds provided for operations. That’s less than 4 percent of the general operating costs of the organization, not including construction.
• As a result, CHT raised $230,000 in grants for home construction, over $397,500 in capital grants and salaries grants and $500,000 in low-interest loans to support homebuyer mortgages and provide deposits on construction.
• CHT assumed 100 percent of the risk to build eight affordable homes in Salida, including $1.2 million in construction borrowing. The city was exposed to zero percent of the risk.
• One hundred percent of donations go directly to home construction: The Bricks & Mortar fund.
• Homebuyer data is stored in secure, password-protected folders on password-protected computers. Donor data is voluntarily provided using trusted online platforms like Colorado Gives and secure websites, with payments through PayPal.
• CHT has been thoroughly vetted (including records audits) by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs/Division of Housing, The Colorado Health Foundation, The Chaffee Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board, The Climax Mine/Freeport McMoRan Foundation and many others, including local banks and city and county grant review committees.
To suggest that CHT “doesn’t adhere to consistent, objective, safe and fair business practices,” by individuals who never bothered to contact us to get the facts, is insulting. The publishing of baseless accusations without oversight or disclaimer unnecessarily fans the flames.
CHT has consistently and efficiently dedicated its resources to providing roofs over the heads of families who make our local economy work. If any readers have questions and want to get their facts straight from the source, please contact me anytime: read@chaffeehousing.org, 719-239-1199.
Read McCulloch, executive director,
Chaffee Housing Trust