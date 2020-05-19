Clear city message: ‘No alcohol in parks’
At this evening’s meeting the Salida City Council will conduct a public hearing and hear the second reading of Ordinance 2020-09, which would allow public consumption of alcohol in two city parks.
Judging from the number of comments The Mail has received over the past two weeks in opposition, the community does not favor allowing alcohol in Riverside and Centennial parks.
In addition to letters, three entities, Family & Youth Initiatives, Chaffee County Youth Alliance and Chaffee County Public Health, purchased a half-page ad in The Mail opposed to the ordinance.
The ad states:
• Enforcement of the ordinance “would be a nearly impossible undertaking and social distancing and other public health recommendations will be disregarded;
• “Youth will be at higher risk of initiating or increasing alcohol use;” and
• “Families will be pushed out of the few places they can currently enjoy safely with their children.”
The ad cites a “detailed letter” signed by 60-plus area residents the three entities will be sending to the council.
Among points made in the letter – online at chaffeecountyfyi.org – is that alcohol use among teens is higher than in neighboring counties or in the state; that teens in the county say it is relatively easy to get alcohol; and that more than a third or those who used alcohol got it from someone who gave it to them.
The letter states that exposure to alcohol use is a contributing factor that can lead to an increase in youth use.
The letter concludes, “It appears that we are basing Salida’s economic recovery on people drinking alcohol in our parks. This plan comes at a steep cost with very little benefit. We are asking you to keep in mind the health and impact on the entire community not just a few select businesses.”
City officials asked the community for comment. Area residents have responded: An overwhelming majority oppose opening parks to alcohol.
We understand that city officials are looking to help restaurants and bars that have been hammered by closures stemming from the coronavirus.
But limiting alcohol consumption to that purchased at eateries and taverns will be difficult if not impossible. What’s the city going to do? Have an officer going to those imbibing in parks and asking for a receipt or proof of purchase?
The council should listen to city and area residents and leave well enough alone. That is, nix 2020-09 and continue the existing ban on alcohol in city parks.
Case draws attention
The disappearance of Suzanne Morphew of Maysville is drawing state and even national attention from media.
Ms. Morphew was reported missing on May 10 after she left her home on a bike ride.
Considerable effort has gone into attempting to find the missing woman, including an extensive search the evening and night of May 10.
Another search May 15 closed U.S. 50 for several hours as law enforcement personnel combed the area for possible evidence and clues on what might have happened to Ms. Morphew.
Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information on the case to call a dedicated tip line at 719-312-7530.
Maysville area residents are being asked to preserve any photo or video footage from May 8-12 they might have recorded on doorbell or exterior security cameras.
Family and friends have combined to offer a $200,000 reward for her safe return.
— MJB