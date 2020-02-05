Dear Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped me with my accident on Dec. 28:
My coworker Josiah, Chris and Cory with the Salida Fire Department, the Salida Police Department and Jason and Brian with Chaffee County EMS. My apologies for not remembering names of everyone who assisted in my treatment.
The emergency room trauma team, who were amazing in their efficiency, and the emergency surgery team under Dr. Johnson.
The nursing staff in ICU and on the floor, and there were many people behind the scenes that I don’t even know who.
Last, but not least, my family and friends for all of their help and support. Words cannot express my gratitude for the amazing services that you provided to save my life.
I also want to say that the residents of Salida and Chaffee County can rest assured that our emergency and hospital services are second to none anywhere.
Please accept my thank you for all you did for me and everyone else who crosses your path.
Jeff and Pam Denison, Crystal, Trent, Ben, Ezra, Jenifer,
Andy, Justin and Kaylee,
Salida