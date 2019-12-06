Dear Editor:
In August, the Winter Shelter Committee met and set forth a plan to open a shelter during the cold winter months. Our mission was simply to provide a warm and safe haven for those without housing this winter. Our priority was to raise funds for the hiring of a night manager and for obtaining bedding supplies. Through the graciousness and generosity of our community, we have been able to achieve that goal. The shelter opened on Nov. 15 and has welcomed guests each night.
A number of women have been provided motel vouchers.
We would like to extend our sincere and deeply felt thanks to the many wonderful individual citizens of this county who have responded and who have contributed through direct donations, their churches and the online GoFundMe.com.
We thank as well High Country Bank, Salida Rotary Club, Salida Grace Church, First Christian and the Presbyterian and Methodist churches, Mart Inc., participants of Salida Soup and the city of Salida.
Other support has come from Riverboat Works, Domino’s Pizza, lockers from Buena Vista schools, public announcements on local radio stations, Walmart’s Facebook page and Mountain Motel, which has so cordially welcomed the ladies needing shelter.
We could not have established the shelter without the support of Caring & Sharing, which has provided floor space in its building complex and a bank account to accept the donations.
We want to keep the shelter open until April, and thus in order to keep serving these men and women the committee will continue to seek contributions. Personal checks may be made out to Caring & Sharing with “winter shelter” designated on the memo line.
Our fundraising has not only been a financial effort but an emotional one, and everyone’s support has helped give us the incentive to maintain the momentum to get the shelter actually open.
Thank you, Chaffee County.
Mary Hay on behalf of the
Winter Shelter Committee