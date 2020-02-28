Dear Editor:
We’re in the middle of the presidential primary season. The debates look chaotic for the Democrats: too many would-bes on the stage – kinda like the 2016 Republican debates. Lots of candidates at this point, but Colorado voters need to decide real soon. March 3, Super Tuesday is our deadline.
The latest debate in South Carolina generated lots of fireworks aimed at Bernie, the current front runner, with concerns about his electability in November up against Trump and his negative impact on “moderate Dems” running in close Senate and House contests across the country.
There are so many reasons why our country, our constitutional democratic structures and our planet will be irrevocably harmed if Trump is re-elected. Yet I believe the most important reason to defeat Trump and his Republican puppets in the Senate (like Colorado’s Cory Gardner) is to save our Supreme Court.
Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans blocked Obama’s Supreme Court nomination, allowing Trump to appoint two ultra right-wing judges to the court. These new judges show nothing but contempt for women’s rights, worker’s rights, environmental rights and civil rights. So to restore balance to the Supreme Court and protect future lower court appointments, it is essential for the Democrats to retake the White House as well as the Senate, whose job it is to confirm judges.
So who do we vote for? 78-year-old Bernie and his youthful followers think they can beat Trump, but the collateral damage in the Senate will most certainly prevent the appointment of court judges at all levels in the federal system. Don’t young people and the rest of the country deserve a younger presidential leader?
Before marking your Colorado ballot, remember that in Colorado, Democratic delegates are awarded only to those who receive 15 percent of the vote. As an unaffiliated voter, I want a younger president to lead our great nation into the future. For me that eliminates Bernie, Biden, Warren and Bloomberg. Thankfully, Bloomberg says he will support any Democratic candidate through November with his millions. We will need these millions to rid this country of Trump and his dangerous Republican cronies. In the meantime, I’m voting for a young patriotic veteran, I’m voting for Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Roger Cox
Salida