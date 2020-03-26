Dear Editor:
It has been concerning lately to see some citizens of Salida not taking COVID-19 seriously. For the past two weeks I have watched locals arguing with each other on Facebook sites like Salida Swap and Salida Bitch and Moan about whether or not it is a big deal, or whether or not you should stay home.
It is unfortunate that it took our president so long to admit this was a serious issue, but it seems even his followers here in this county still aren’t. This is not a partisan issue. This is a global threat, facing all humans, from all walks of life and all beliefs.
What do you have to gain from arguing until you’re blue in the face that this isn’t serious? Are you wanting members of your community to get sick and die? Wouldn’t you rather err on the side of caution and encourage those in our community to stay safe and stay home?
None of us want to see the economy tank, but that doesn’t give you the right to get mean and nasty online and defend a local hair salon that is refusing to close its doors, for example. The right thing to do is to be closed if you are a nonessential business that deals with the public. That is why our governor and county officials have ordered so. If you wanted to make this call then you should’ve run for a position in local and state government.
If you want to continue to support our local businesses then be responsible – order takeout or curbside from the several restaurants still operating, shop online or buy gift certificates from our local shops. Stop encouraging tourists to come here. Stop leaving your house if you don’t need to. Don’t gather in groups in the outdoors either.
This is not some mass practice in mind control or herding of human sheep. This isn’t a conspiracy theory. This isn’t about Second Amendment rights. This isn’t millennials versus boomers. This isn’t partisan.
This is a serious issue facing the entire planet, all at once. We are all at risk. If you aren’t taking this seriously, it’s nearly too late now. Do you want to be known as the person that infected your neighborhood, friends, family or staff, just because you couldn’t swallow your misguided pride? I sure hope not.
Shae Whitney,
Salida