Dear Editor:
Many of us in this country born at the end of World War II have been privileged to enjoy a comfortable life with security, health care, recreation, national and international travel, education, numerous work opportunities and a stable family life. Others have not been so fortunate, and today those privileges seem even less widespread among us.
Two or three years ago, an acquaintance in Seattle, originally from another stable democracy, made a considered decision with his wife to return with his family to his native country. The reason? They believed that country would provide their teenage boys with a much higher likelihood of a peaceful, comfortable, middle-class life in a decent society.
Comparisons of our country with other affluent, educated countries, particularly Scandinavian countries, suggests the same conclusion.
Our country is characterized by many forms of inhumanity and an inability to confront even our most pressing inadequacies. It is time to return to policies that strengthened our society in the past.
During more than a quarter century following World War II, while certainly some were left out, a large proportion of our population enjoyed an enormous improvement in standard of living, including comfort in the present and a sense of security for the future. Those policies improved the lives not only of Americans, but also in our own interest, that of our true allies as well as that of former enemies who came to share our most important values and aspirations.
Now, it is time to redress the increasing imbalances in our country for the benefit of all Americans. We must remove, or at least reduce, the influence of money in politics. We must require social responsibility from our resident corporations. We must require integrity in our news media. We must share risk and restore security to working and wage-earning men and women.
Honest work is honorable, and we must guarantee an equitable distribution of income and wealth so that those with the least earning power can make with dignity and respect a decent living.
Acting cooperatively as a society and in our own interest, we must support health care for all and unfettered access to education from pre-school to advanced degrees. We must support maintenance and restoration of and improvements and additions to infrastructure. We must pursue more aggressively pure science as well as practical research and development.
It is time to ignore distracting differences inflamed by sensationalist so-called news outlets, by divisive commentators and by dishonest, power-hungry politicians supported by greedy, short-sighted plutocrats.
It is time to demonstrate tolerance, consideration, cooperation and generosity. And it is time to do more than pay lip service to equality of opportunity; it is time to unleash the full potential of all Americans.
In short, it is time to embrace the common good in pursuit of a more perfect union.
Simeon Thomas,
Salida