Dear Editor:
To whom it may concern (which should be all of us):
Please contact Sen. Cory Gardner to let him know that you want him to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
The Senate is tasked with determining whether or not the president has violated the office by a quid pro quo in regard to withholding financial and political aid to Ukraine in return for their actions to damage the reputation of Joe Biden, an election rival.
In my mind that charge actually encompasses two separate misdeeds: bribery and promoting election interference. The Senate is also charged with determining whether or not the president obstructed the investigation by ordering witnesses to refuse to testify and by his refusal to provide requested documents.
Regardless of whether you support the president or not, believe his actions were criminal or merit impeachment or not, it is obvious that the only road to the truth must include witnesses’ sworn testimony. There will be a vote on this on Friday, so please act soon.
Contact Sen. Gardner by phone at 202-224-5941 or 719-543-1324, or go to his website to email him at gardner.senate.gov/.
Mary Ann Davidson,
Salida