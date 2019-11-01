Dear Editor:
As a community we created a strong and dynamic school system. We believed it was important to invest in infrastructure, to voice expectations and to shape our school district into something powerful.
Who knew that we would be more successful than we imagined and that Salida School District would become an award-winning and desired district? We grew much faster than anticipated, much faster than data could predict. It is a reassurance that we created something great for our kids and community.
And, we will continue to grow. Will there be a need for new buildings? Yes. The choice is whether we build future buildings on our own or with a credible and solid partner (Colorado Mountain College).
The opportunity is that this partner also brings more educational programs for all residents. If we believe in this partnership, the first step is to join their district. Facility discussions will come later once we know what programming looks like for Salida.
Do you want more educational opportunities? Do you want shared facility costs? I encourage you to consider the community benefits of voting for CMC, voting yes on 5A. Most importantly, make sure you vote. Voices are important, but they only count if you vote.
Lezlie Burkley,
Salida