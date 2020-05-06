Dear Editor:
Chaffee County issued guidelines for reopening stores and businesses May 1. Unfortunately, the mandates will dramatically raise overhead and lower revenue.
Most who open will lose more money than if they stayed closed. If the intention is to continue these precautions all the way through summer, we may as well close now and save ourselves from a slow, inevitable death.
But I struggle to understand what in the local data makes all these precautions necessary.
What we know: There were 66 cases of COVID-19 in Chaffee County and 17 deaths. Of the 66, 52 were at Columbine Manor, including 43 patients and nine employees. But mitigation was successful. No new cases were reported in Chaffee County since April 11.
What we do not know: anything about the other 14 supposedly non-Columbine cases. Are they sprinkled far and wide across the county, or do they have something in common? I submit the unaccounted 14 cases likely have a link to Columbine Manor – perhaps relatives or friends of Columbine residents and staff. How many cases are completely unrelated to Columbine? Chaffee County Public Health must know but has not shared this information.
If the outbreak was confined to Columbine, and no new cases in Chaffee have occurred since April 11, why not fully open the County (especially BV) for business with minimal restrictions? Zero new cases in three weeks? You cannot sanitize your way to less than zero.
There is a way to determine the risks. Walmart has been open through the shutdown. Employees are in constant contact with the public. They have exercised basic social distancing and hand sanitization. How many employees have been infected? If the answer is nearly or actually zero, risk to store employees was determined under real-world conditions to be minimal.
How can you justify draconian, perhaps long-term restrictions if stores operating during the height of the pandemic did so safely?
Some say opening now is too dangerous. What about driving, skiing, rock/mountain climbing and whitewater rafting? These activities have the potential to kill more people in Chaffee County every year than COVID-19. If public health is always more important than economics, why don’t we ban them? Ah, you say people who engage in these activities choose to take the risk upon themselves.
In this same way, within reason, let businesses and customers decide what risks they are willing to take. Those who choose to continue sheltering have every right to do so but have no right to impose their own choice on everyone else.
The unfortunate COVID-19 fatalities in Chaffee County were confined to the elderly and other high risk populations – who will remain quarantined. Allow all other residents to make their own informed decisions.
Orders are only as strong as the public’s willingness to follow them. If you insist on proceeding with your plan, please give a detailed justification of your reasoning. Treat us as partners, not as serfs.
I fear the government-mandated cure will prove worse than the disease.
Vince Phillips,
Salida