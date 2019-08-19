Dear Editor:
Why was Sen. Cory Gardner’s plan for his first public visit to Chaffee County since he was elected such a well-kept secret? Why no public notice in advance that he would be in Buena Vista last Wednesday? Why not a town hall meeting where all of his constituents would have a chance to ask him questions?
Instead, just an “impromptu” walking tour – do you really believe it, just a spur-of-the-moment drop-in with no time to say he was coming, apparently intended for “PR” purposes, where he could avoid answering uncomfortable questions such as: What is he doing to help prevent the epidemic of mass shootings? (Is it the $4 million from the NRA that leads to his silence?) What is he doing to reduce health care costs besides having supported a measure that would have permitted insurance companies to not cover pre-existing conditions?
He can hide now but not when he stands for re-election in 2020. Come out, come out, wherever you are, Sen. Gardner. Answer the tough questions your constituents want to ask you.
Irv Broudy,
Salida