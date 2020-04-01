Salidans have been faced with serious challenges during the past few weeks.
Challenges that have impacted us physically, psychologically, emotionally and financially.
And we all need to be ready for the coronavirus to get worse over the next few weeks before we see signs of it abating.
I realize that many people feel powerless in the face of the virus and that is completely understandable. I have had more than a few of these moments myself.
I believe these challenges, however, are bringing out the best in our community.
The spirit of volunteerism, compassion, and generosity can be seen everywhere today in Salida.
When I step back and reflect on the countless examples of Salidans stepping up and helping it provides me with a great deal of comfort.
Let me share a few examples with you:
Our first responders and health care professionals put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect us. The work they do is truly heroic. Please help them by doing your part and honoring the shelter-in-place directive.
The community members who set up the Salida Community Helpers Facebook page to provide assistance to those in need.
They currently have 87 volunteers providing groceries, running errands, and other assistance to 42 community members. If you need help, please reach out to them. They are here for you.
The Chaffee County Community Foundation works in conjunction with the municipalities, the county and the school district, as well as, local businesses and concerned citizens. They have already raised $200,000 for emergency relief.
Chaffee County Public Health Department works tirelessly. They have been a phenomenal resource for all things COVID-19 related and have done an amazing job of keeping us informed.
Kudos to Andrea Carlstrom and her team for all they do for us. As a Salida councilman I am particularly grateful for their support.
The municipalities in Chaffee County do not have their own public health departments and rely tremendously on the county. Thank you so much for all your support and expertise.
All the work Ark Valley Helping Hands is doing with seniors in the community. They have 80 members signed up who receive support from 96 volunteers. During the crisis, they opened their doors to all seniors regardless of whether they are a members.
Our retail workers, whose hard work in adverse conditions allow us to buy groceries and other essentials.
City staff for keeping Salida running and informed during very trying times.
For those people and/or organizations I did not acknowledge, please accept my heartfelt thanks. Your service is greatly appreciated, and we are in a better place because of your efforts.
When my family and I moved here 10 years ago we were amazed at how the community rallied around people in need – whether it was a fundraiser or potluck to raise money for someone with a medical emergency or the more recent migration to Go Fund Me for a variety of charitable requests.
Having lived in many other communities over the past 30 years has made me really appreciate the character and spirit of Salida.
It is this spirit and character that provides me with the confidence that we will not just endure but will emerge stronger from these incredibly challenging times.
In the meantime, my task to the community is to support local businesses to the best of our abilities.
Buying local has never been so important. Many of our restaurants are open for takeout and are most grateful for your patronage.
In addition, purchasing gift cards is a great way to help businesses in their time of need.
Please keep in mind that conversations are already underway about how we can plan for economic recovery and promote when Salida is open for business.
All we are waiting for is the all clear signal that we can do so while protecting the health of our residents.
For more information, please contact City Hall at 719-539-4555.
Dan Shore is Salida’s mayor pro tem.