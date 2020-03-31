Dear Editor:
This letter is directed to those motorists who drive alongside the Poncha Boulevard bicycle/walking trail and those who also walk or use the trail, particularly with their unleashed dogs.
For motorists, if you see a bicyclist on the road itself instead of on the trail, instead of shooting them the finger, honking your horn incessantly and arm waving and pointing like a madman, you might ask yourself and look elsewhere to see if there may be a reason why the bicyclist is not on the trail.
Social distancing could be the reason (or just plain safety reasons) and if you look over, you might see the people on the trail who the bicyclist is trying to either distance themselves at least 6 feet from and/or stay away from “special” owner’s loose dog(s).
Due to the thorns and stickers in the dirt, unless one wants lots of flats, it is not possible to cross back over just anywhere over the ground once the person and/or dog is past. We need a vegetative-free or paved area to get back over.
Of course, the age-old reason they may be on the road may be the “law-exempt special person” who believe the municipal or county leash laws do not pertain to either them or their mutt(s) who are on the trail.
As a bicyclist who has hit a dog or two in my life (and even killed one) and been to the hospital after breaking my bones, I can tell you that unleashed dogs are often similar to deer; you never can tell if they are going to bolt in front of you at the last second.
As a bicyclist, when I see your unleashed dog, I either have to completely stop until they are past or go out on the road to stay a safe distance. The special people should also appreciate I am saving them the cost of my +/- $15,000 surgical bone fix and their dog’s demise.
Also, with our prevailing westerly winds, when one is going back downhill into Salida on a road bicycle, when we are going 30 to 45 mph, it is not safe for anyone else (or their loose dog) on the trail for us to be there as people (and dogs) do not look backwards before they make a wrong move. That has also been learned from personal experience during past people/car/dog collisions.
Thanks for your understanding and awareness.
Jeff “Ace” Myers,
Salida