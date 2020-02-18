Dear Editor:
In October 2018, Salida City Council hired City Administrator Drew Nelson, still on probation from a January 2018 domestic violence arrest. Many commented this hire carried financial liability.
Former Salida Finance Director Jodi McClurkin filed a complaint Feb. 5, 2020, in District Court, alleging wrongful discharge and retaliation against Salida and discrimination by Salida and Drew Nelson. I provided these documents to The Mountain Mail.
Recap. Nelson placed McClurkin on administrative leave Nov. 5, 2018, alleging “abusive, disrespectful or discourteous language or conduct” of staff at Pueblo Bank & Trust. McClurkin denied abuse, stating PB&T blocked her efforts to access city accounts held by Recreation Director Theresa Casey.
Salida’s April 30, 2019, legal response to McClurkin’s original complaint used a new justification for suspension: “Beginning in late 2018, Mr. Nelson became aware of a number of red flags associated with the city’s various bank accounts over which the claimant exercised certain control. Mr. Nelson met with the branch manager at PB&T, who expressed concern about the rapid decline in deposits from the city over the prior two weeks.
“Thereafter, Mr. Nelson went to Collegiate Peaks Bank to ascertain what, if any, accounts were there on behalf of the city. There it was discovered a checking account contained a balance of $246,917.44, of which $240,000 had been wired that morning from an unknown source, again raising serious red flags.”
I guess the original “abusive … language” claim was insufficient to insinuate misappropriation of funds?
McClurkin’s explanation?
“After experiencing many issues with PB&T, Ms. McClurkin informed Mr. Lorentzen (then administrator) the city should change banks. He agreed. Ms. McClurkin asked if this matter needed to be approved by city council. Mr. Lorentzen said ‘no, it was an administrative matter, it did not need the council’s approval.’”
Software issues delayed the bank switch until after Mayor Wood unilaterally fired Lorentzen, council appointed Casey interim administrator, then hired Nelson. A deposited $240,000 grant funded the new Collegiate account.
If Nelson was unaware of the bank switch, why did he immediately look for missing money at Collegiate Peaks? Why doesn’t council order a forensic audit of these accounts?
Note: PB&T ultimately retained Salida’s accounts.
Nelson fired McClurkin Nov. 26, 2018, for reasons different than the suspension: blaming her for the city’s 2017 audit mess.
Two of McClurkin’s defenses:
1. Supervisors (Lorentzen and Casey) instructed her not to work on the audit.
2. In 2015, the city created the Audit Committee to be directly responsible for appointment, compensation, retention and oversight of the work of any independent accountants engaged to prepare an independent audit report or performing other independent audit, review or attest services. This Audit Committee (consisting of three council members) was never appointed, but the resolution remained in effect. Council blamed McClurkin for its own failure.
Three city officials most involved in creating this mess (city administrator, mayor, city attorney) are apparently deciding in secret how this legal complaint is handled. How is this a good idea?
Vince Phillips,
Salida