The first round of bill titles has been filed, and special interest groups are going into “helicopter mode” as they hover around the Capitol searching for reasons to support or oppose bills.
It always amazes me how the best intentions on an issue can generate hostile emotions. One of my bills has already created a firestorm.
HB 20-1011 (“Concerning the Creation of the “Helping Others Manage Early Childhood Act ‘HOME Act’”) has ruffled the feathers of the home school community (led by a couple of home-schooling legislators on my side of the aisle).
The bill is a public awareness campaign to inform the public about three things: what is expected from early childhood providers, what is expected from children by the time they enter kindergarten and what resources are available throughout the state.
Plus, it informs interested persons how to become licensed early childhood educators as well as what is involved in opening a licensed early childhood center. Pretty straightforward and noncontroversial, right? Wrong.
The kerfuffle was initiated over the word “target” in the bill. I understand that was not the best choice of words. My bad. We can simply replace the word target with “serve as a resource to” and move on, right? After all, the intent is to get information out to the public about what resources are available and how to access them. So, it seems to me the bill would be to the advantage of the home school community.
Long story short – after a heated discussion with the two legislators and a long conversation with the attorney for the entire home school community, I think we have at least reached a compromise on language. Time will tell, but the bill has bipartisan support (and support from the governor’s office) so it will probably pass in spite of the kerfuffle.
I have several other bills coming up soon in their respective committees. HB 20-1032 would change the timing of education standards review from every six years for all of them to one-third of them every two years. HB 20-1016 would provide assistance to preschool programs desiring to elevate their rating in Colorado Shines quality ratings. HB 20-1053 will make it easier to attain early childhood teacher certification. HB 20-1093 would give counties authority to regulate a business. And HB 20-1043 will correct a glitch in HB 19-1005 from last session.
I am working on a couple of other bills, but I have until the end of January to get them in the hopper.
The Colorado Education Association’s “helicopter” is hovering over a bill (SB 20-074) to set aside funding to reward highly effective teachers. The teachers’ union always asks for more money, but they are objecting to this bill because it discriminates between highly effective, effective and not so effective teachers.
The supporters of the bill strongly believe we should reward exceptional teachers and not reward mediocrity. (A recent poll found 73 percent of Coloradans support giving highly effective teachers a $2,000 bonus.) Despite the poll, watch for members of the teachers’ union to demonstrate against this one.
One other major kerfuffle looming on the horizon is abolishment of the death penalty. According to a recent poll, nearly 80 percent of Coloradans favor retaining the death penalty. However, Ds are in control and have decided the death penalty needs to be abolished, similar to how they “fixed” the statewide vote on oil and gas from 2019.
Citizens of Colorado have two Ds on their side – Sen. Fields, whose son was murdered before he could testify in a trial, and Rep. Sullivan, whose son was one of the victims in the Aurora theater shooting. Rs are outnumbered in this fight, so we will have to watch from the sidelines as Ds fight this battle among themselves.
Please feel free to call my office in the Capitol at 303-866-2747 or send me an email: wilsonforhd60@gmail.com or james.wilson.house@state.co.us.
Republican Jim Wilson of Salida represents Colorado House District 60.