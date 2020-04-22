Dear Editor:
I write to call attention to the racist, xenophobic cartoon the Mountain Mail printed on April 17.
There is no evidence to support the hypothesis that China intentionally unleashed COVID-19 in the United States.
This unsubstantiated hypothesis is promoted by those seeking to divert attention from the Trump administration’s ignorant response to warnings it had been receiving since November, from NATO and foreign governments as well as its insipid response after the pandemic came to the U.S. A response that cost thousands of lives.
The Mountain Mail is irresponsible using racism and xenophobia to gin up support for this ignorant hypothesis and should instead report on the science that will keep us safe.
JoAnne Allen,
Nathrop