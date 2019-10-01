Poncha growing up
In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Poncha Springs was a quiet, sleepy little berg at the crossroads of U.S. 50 and 285.
Homes and businesses at the time were on well and septic systems.
In the mid 1970s, with the help of grants, the town installed a sewer system featuring a 4-mile line east along 50 to connect to lines and a treatment plant in Salida. A few years later, in the early 1980s, Poncha installed a central water system.
The two key pieces of infrastructure laid the foundation for what the “Crossroads of the Rockies” is today, that is, one of the fastest growing communities in the state.
A Sept. 26 Mountain Mail feature by Terri Fleming pointed out that 11 different developments are currently under way in the town. The projects add up to some 544 residential units.
Brian Berger, town administrative officer, said when all subdivisions are complete and built out, which most likely is years and years down the road, the town’s estimated current population of about 1,200 could increase to more than 2,000.
That’s the residential side. Commercially, LaGree’s Market and True Value Hardware held a grand opening last month. The two stores owned by Orin and Megan LaGree are the first major retailers to open in the town in literally decades, since Poncha Lumber moved from a location on 285 just south of the Jackson Hotel to its present site on 50 on the town’s east side.
Developer Sam Mick has some 15 adjacent acres on the site which will likely see development.
A commercial-residential project is set to open later this fall on east U.S. 50 featuring Anytime Fitness with space available for other businesses.
The town has developments that feature live-work structures of second-floor residences with commercial space below, with several businesses operating under the arrangement and more expected to be completed soon.
In addition, a senior housing project off CR 120 is planned with 42 assisted-living units, 16 memory-care units and 19 independent-living cottages.
Poncha Springs is growing up. Along the way the town and developers doing business in the town are providing much needed housing options and business opportunities for the Upper Arkansas Valley.
Fire’s tangible effects
The Decker Fire just south of Salida continues to burn along the Sangre de Cristo Range in the wilderness area of the same name, in San Isabel and Rio Grande national forests.
Since ignited by lightning Sept. 9, the fire has spread slowly, with smoke pushed by a generally southwest breeze down Big Horn Sheep Canyon and northeast over the Arkansas Hills.
This changed on Monday. With a stiff south-southeasterly breeze, Salida experienced first hand the sight, smell, taste and feel of a wildfire as smoke wafted over and settled on the city from a plume blossoming just east of Methodist Mountain.
Now at about 1,600 acres, fire officials have allowed the fire to burn beetle-killed and blown-down trees, thereby cleaning up the forest. Crews have been building fire lines in an effort to control and contain the blaze to forest terrain.
The seven-day forecast for the week ahead calls for mostly sunny, dry, warm and breezy conditions, conditions which mean the fire and smoke generated by the fire will be present for the immediate future and well into the fall.
There’s always a risk that a wildfire pushed by unexpected severe winds and changing weather conditions could spread to areas where homes in or near forested areas are threatened.
With some 125-plus fire fighters on site, crews have managed the Decker blaze as something of a “controlled burn,” with area residents left to deal with the fire’s tangible effects, trusting in fire officials’ experience and good judgement.
— MJB