Dear Editor:
I have been enjoying Salida for 10 years and have been living here for about two years now. Almost everything is groovy, organic and spiritual, but there is one entity that seems to spend much of its time insulting and trying to denigrate its competition.
That would be The River Rat radio station. Just about every commercial break they try to inform us that the Hippie station plays boy bands, is not locally owned, plays music all over the place and other derogatory slogans.
Let’s look at the truth: Most of the people listening to classic rock are baby boomers (or as I like to call us, Third Trimesterites), and most of us here in Salida are imports to the area. We couldn’t care less if you are the homegrown station or not, so get over it.
What we really want is a variety of good rock-and-roll music from our heyday. So why don’t you get off your hometown high horse and start playing other than the same old songs all the time like all the other stations around the nation?
Many of the bands you play have at least 10 albums, but most stations have been playing the same song by the same artist for the last 30 years, and we are sick of it.
Douglas Mendelson,
Salida