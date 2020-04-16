There is much concern that once the near panic that COVID-19 has created subsides, there will be an influx of new cases of the disease created from lack of continued vigilance by citizens, resulting in another round of contagion.
As with any new problem that confronts the medical community, caution is appropriate. But science and medicine parted ways long ago, and the natural order that Darwin described is as foreign to medicine now as it was to the religious community when the Scopes trial occurred nearly 100 years ago in Tennessee.
We do have valuable new information. Our president has been able to reassure the nation that he gives not a scintilla for the truth. Gov. Cuomo of New York has ably handled the COVID-19 attack on a huge population center with grace and competence.
Colorado has fared less well than neighboring states because a tourist economy is an amazing Petri dish for contagion. Lucky for us a jet doesn’t hold as many passengers as a cruise ship, so our boat people problem is less than Florida’s.
Gov. Polis could have started Colorado out on a whole lot better footing had he waited till after St. Patrick’s Day to close the saloons in our state. That time could have been well spent sitting with his Irish friends reviewing the impact of the potato blight on Ireland. Those friends might have told him how there was plenty of beef and other food in Ireland, but it was being shipped to their British overlords.
The Irish who left their place of origin during the famine brought a wealth of knowledge to the United States, not the least of which is what British justice truly means for peace-loving peoples. That information would have provided our governor the knowledge of why gun sales have spiked dramatically in the past month.
It also might have warned him against dividing the population into categories as bigoted as any that have ever been devised: “essential and nonessential”.
Despite missteps Coloradans have faced this dilemma with compassion and concern for their neighbors whether they are labeled “essential” or not.
Their tolerance is not an open-ended checkbook, however – a problem that Chaffee County commissioners seem to be completely unaware of. Depending on what your job was or is, every citizen is working at how to reinvent themselves in an economy that is either dead or impossibly different. That is no easy task.
Unable to comprehend that drastic change has apparently allowed Commissioners Felt, Granzella and Baker to approve a missive from the Chaffee County Building Department further restricting what types of construction jobs will be considered “essential.” They have not changed the status of second homes to “nonessential,” which they always were. Instead they have chosen to use jobs with building permits and those without permits as the difference.
Nothing short of an ego boost for the department heads and a jaw-dropping lack of concern for agricultural construction, which requires no permit. Need a greenhouse, corral or rabbit hutch for food security? “Go without.” Need a home with four garages? “Balls to the wall” – of course, with a mandatory 6-foot separation.
The insult does not stop there. Reports of violations of these orders will be handled by the Chaffee County Public Health Department. Apparently not satisfied that their website had to be dismantled because of public outcry over “Nazi” tactics in reporting nonconforming behavior in a Facebook page, the department has chosen to use the authority of the Building Department to rebuild its Stalinist machinery in a different format.
Claims of “We are only here to help you” fail the sniff test on this second try and should never have been enabled in the first place.
Our commissioners, Building Department and Health Department officials, who will still receive a paycheck at the end of this month, have failed to grasp that not everyone in this community has the luxury of social distancing. Closeted far too long and sheltered from the people they were elected to serve, they have chosen a path of insolence to prepare for what comes next.
That is a problem created by having an “Envision” that is dead in the water and absolutely no vision to replace it. The people who have gone without paychecks and continue to follow guidelines to protect their neighbors, even after being labeled “nonessential” by their government, deserve so much better treatment than this.
Kirby Perschbacher is a lifelong resident and business owner in Chaffee County.