Dear Editor:
I’d like to take a moment to recognize and express my deepest gratitude for Read McCulloch, the executive director of the Chaffee Housing Trust. Due to his selfless dedication to his job and his passion for the communities he serves, my life will be forever changed.
I have spent the past school year teaching in, and falling in love with, the Buena Vista community. The Avery-Parsons Elementary School family and the community it serves embraced me with welcome arms, giving me a sense of belonging.
With the housing market as it stands, I feared I would not be able to fulfill my dream of teaching and living in this amazing community.
Through my newfound teaching family, I was put in contact with Read McCulloch. Through this connection, Read informed me of a rural housing program at The Farm at Buena Vista that the Chaffee Housing Trust, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, offers, helping vital members of the community find, qualify for and attain affordable housing.
It is because of this program and the countless hours spent by Read that I am now proudly able to call Buena Vista home.
Words cannot fully express the gratitude I have for Read. Through many detailed phone calls, countless emails and grants written on my behalf, Read truly was there for me every step of the way, making sure this dream of mine came true.
Now, I have a home I am proud to call my own – a home I can rest assured is safe for me and my dog; a home that will allow me to fulfill my ultimate calling of teaching; a home, in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, that inspires me to pursue my other aspirations in life.
This life I now live, which I hardly thought possible, is now my reality. To Read, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Ally Kennedy,
Buena Vista